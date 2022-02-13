Greek Gods Zeus, Hera, star in BMW's latest 'electric' Superbowl ad

The ad features Zeus' not so spark-ling retired life.
USA is set to feature its all-new fully electric BMW iX SUV during the upcoming Super Bowl tournament. The commercial pulls out all the stops to reference electricity - roping in, none other than the God of Sky - Zeus himself.
The ad opens to Zeus (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his wife, Hera (played by Salma Hayek), retiring from Mount Olympus and moving to Palm Springs Florida. He ends up feeling underwhelmed with earthly electric things and gets bored and frustrated.
The emphasis of the ad is on the fact that Zeus can summon electricity at will. In the end, we see him smiling, feeling at home in BMW's latest iX all electric SUV.