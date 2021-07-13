Green shoots of ad spend recovery for 2021 and beyond: dentsu report

The decline in APAC advertising spend prompted by the pandemic in 2020, has proved to be less severe than originally anticipated. While 2020 remains the weakest performing year since the global financial crisis, the decline in growth has been raised since dentsu’s January 2021 forecast (from -8.0 per cent to -5.2 per cent.) In 2021, the market is seeing a recovery in growth (8.0 per cent), an improvement (2.1 per cent pts) on January’s predication. Looking to 2022, recovery is set to continue when spending is likely to reach US $ 243.6 billion and grow at a rate of 6.3 per cent.