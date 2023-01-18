Greenlam Industries promote sustainability with their new ad campaign

The short ad film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company.
Surfacing solution brand Greenlam Industries has launched a new film on sustainability. "The Gutli" was developed by the Titus Upputuru Company's new film depicts how the company believes in creating beautiful spaces without causing harm to the environment.
The new film depicts a young girl named "Suguna" who is full of questions. After gaining knowledge that our planet is losing trees, she begins to worry about her father, who is a carpenter and relies on trees for a living. Suganaa then decides to plant trees to help not only her father but also the planet. At the end of the film, it showcases that, like the little girl, the company cares too, and hence "sources wood from sustainable forests."
The film is the first creative work for the recently launched Titus Upputuru Company. The company’s founder, Titus Upputuru, worked as the national director of Taproot Dentsu for almost 12 years. He launched his first entrepreneurial venture, The Titus Upputuru Company, in August 2022.
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries, said, “At Greenlam, we are constantly improving our product portfolio to offer the best surfacing solutions while being committed to people and the planet. We monitor our resources in real-time, which has helped us substantially reduce our waste production. We also conduct Greenlam plantation drives from time to time spreading the message of promoting a sustainable environment and protecting our mother earth. Through this brand film, we want to convey the message that Greenlam sources wood from sustainable forests, and till date, we have successfully been able to prevent the felling of a minimum of 8,000 trees through our paper waste recycling initiatives."
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Titus Upputuru said, “The film shows that we don’t need giant plans and purposes to help the environment today. Like the little girl, we just need a handful of faith and love. We can move the mountains and make this a happier, greener planet. It was a wonderful opportunity to write and direct ‘Gutli’ for Greenlam Industries.”