Greenlam Industries' TVC 'Kuch Mera, Kuch Tumhara' highlights the power of diverse laminates in transforming homes

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, Dentsu Creative, said – “Kuch Mera Kuch Tumhara” isn’t just a campaign for us. It’s an emotional journey, just like the one that is travelled by our consumers to make their space beautiful, fulfilling, and unique. This year, we have explored one of the most beautiful equation between a father and a daughter and the negotiation isn’t restricted to the choices of surface or design but it expands to the emotional aspect of those individuals. The TVC dives deeper into the emotional aspect and showcases how a father who has lost his wife is stuck in the memories while the daughter is wanting for her father to move forward and be the person he used to be. Through the space transformation, she is trying to achieve the milestone of breaking that ice and bring her father to a point where he gets involved in creating new memories with the new space. The film highlights how there is a role reversal between the father and the daughter and will definitely resonate with our consumers, we believe.”