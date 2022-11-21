Greenlam Laminates launches new brand campaign – Kuch Mera, Kuch Tumhara

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Anand, executive vice president, Dentsu Creative, said – “When we started working on the brief, we were absolutely certain that it can’t be just the product story. Our consumers are extremely emotional in the journey of creating magnificent spaces. The investment of time, energy and emotion is significantly high. Therefore, finding that cultural truth was of utmost importance. When we spoke with multiple respondents to understand their journey, we found one common thread in every story. Those little disagreements, discussions, fights, negotiations and sometimes forcefully pushing one’s choice for a space while trading it with other. Those little moments of negotiations, those “nonk-jhonk” brought alive a different kind of emotions, expression, sparkle in everyone’s eyes as they narrated their journey. And that’s how we arrived at “kuch Mera kuch tumhara” as the core proposition. We wanted to bring out similar emotions through the film and that’s how we crafted the script in a fashion that delivers the chemistry and projects the moments of negotiations with utmost beauty and genuineness. So much so that we chose our characters to not have a conversation but exchange their thoughts with gestures and expressions. The campaign will connect with our consumers at an emotional level and will help us be in TOM, we believe.”