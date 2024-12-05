Greenply announces branding association within Pushpa 2

Greenply Industries announces its association with the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to release worldwide on December 5, 2024. As the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, the Allu Arjun-starrer has generated significant interest. Greenply aims to connect with audiences through this collaboration.

Speaking about the partnership, Sanidhya Mittal, joint managing director, Greenply Industries, said, "At Greenply, we believe in pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation to connect with our consumers. Collaborating with a major phenomenon in Indian cinema like Pushpa 2: The Rule, enables us to showcase our brand through an exciting and impactful medium, merging brand association with high quality entertainment."

Sharing his thoughts on the strategy Cherry, CEO, Mythri Movie Makers added, “Partnering with Greenply as our Interior Excellence Partner has been a remarkable journey. Their innovative approach and meticulous attention to detail have significantly enriched the film's environment. This collaboration stands as a testament to what can be achieved when passion and creativity unite, resulting in a cinematic experience that resonates deeply with audiences.”

Additionally, Greenply has introduced social media contests and digital campaigns to reach new audiences and reinforce its position in the interior solutions market.