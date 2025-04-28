Greenply features Lucknow Super Giants players in new T20 campaign

Greenply has launched a new campaign during the T20 Cricket season, focusing on the importance of durability and performance. The campaign connects the demands of high-performance cricket with the need for reliable plywood products in everyday home use.

Conceptualised and executed by Tonic Worldwide, the campaign features three films showing how unpredictable moments at home are matched by the reliability of Greenply products, reinforcing the message ‘Har Zarurat ka Reply’.

The films feature cricketers from the Lucknow Super Giants and highlight key features of Greenply products such as durability, water resistance, and fire safety through match-time celebration scenarios. Greenply is the Principal Partner of the Lucknow Super Giants.

The campaign films will be promoted during the ongoing T20 cricket tournament across CTV and social media. As part of a full-funnel campaign, customers will be directed to a WhatsApp business chatbot for product information and a chance to win T20 match tickets.

Speaking about the campaign, Yatnesh Pandey, VP marketing, Greenply Industries said, “With cricket being such an integral part of Indian homes, we wanted to tap into that shared excitement and show how Greenply products consistently deliver on performance. Built on a legacy of quality, our products stand true to the trust they’ve earned. ‘Har Zarurat ka Reply’ is more than a tagline — it’s our promise of reliability where it counts the most, whether it’s on the field or in your home.”

Commenting on the campaign, Josna Joseph, senior creative director, Tonic Worldwide said, “The Indian cricket fans are an important customer base for almost every brand. To break the clutter, it is important to connect with them emotionally. Players or plywood, it’s talent and performance that ultimately creates a loyal fanbase and customer. Our recent campaign for Greenply uses pivotal moments in cricket where players ‘reply’ to a challenge - an opponent or a score, through sheer performance. Strategically, we connected the two and created films that are lighthearted yet convey the message strongly - Har Zarurat Ka Reply - Greenply.”