Greenply integrates ‘The Table’ in its Diwali ad spot

The campaign highlights the emotional bond a family shares with their furniture.
A piece of furniture isn’t just a piece of furniture, but has many memories attached to it. A dining table, for instance, is the centre of a family bonding session. A study table reminds one of the bitter-sweet relationship between siblings. Furniture has been very much a part of one’s family over generations.
Leading infrastructure company Greenply Industries has just rolled out a short film, titled ‘The Table’, as a part of its festive campaign. Conceptualised by Pippip Media, the ad stars actors Dhritiman Chatterjee and Zarina Wahab.
The film revolves around the emotional connect between a mother (played by Wahab) and a dining table at her home. It has been with her family for years and has becomes the centre of family reunions during festive occasions.
The table symbolises her feelings and she keeps reminiscing about the memories attached to it. Over the last many years, the table has remained empty as her children have left the home. She now wants her husband (Chatterjee) to sell off the table, as it's quite big for the two of them. The husband understands her underlying emotion and knows that it’s just an expression of her sadness and she doesn’t actually mean it.
Talking about this campaign, Sanidhya Mittal, joint managing director, Greenply Industries, said, “Greenply is a brand that has care at its core. The brand acts as a fulcrum of activities in a family. With its durability and quality as core promise, the brand remains with the family for the longest period and slowly becomes the part, rather than just a piece of furniture. Through this campaign, we want to connect emotionally with our consumers and bring out the role which our brand plays in their lives.”
The campaign will be promoted mostly through digital platforms.