Greenply's new campaign features 'Gullu', a parrot promoting safe & healthy interiors

Greenply Industries, an interior infrastructure industry, unveils its latest brand campaign. The new commercial introduces a bird influencer, the cheeky and quick-witted parrot Gullu. This campaign brings to life Greenply’s commitment to healthy and safe interiors, encapsulated by the brand’s promise: “Har Zarurat Ka Reply.”

Advertisment

In a rapidly changing market where home interior choices have become an evolved decision, three critical figures take center stage: the fellow consumer, the trustworthy dealer, and the reliable furniture maker, i.e., the contractor. Greenply’s campaign effectively engages all three, fostering a dialogue that resonates with audiences and delivers the brand message clearly.

The choice for Gullu as Greenply’s brand mascot reflects Greenply’s promise to keep things fresh and innovative. Parrots are not just visually striking—they’re also famous for mimicking human speech, making them natural communicators. Even though parrots are known for repeating things, Gullu playfully insists, “Tote ki tarah baar baar ratunga nahi,” poking fun at his own nature, while simultaneously reinforcing Greenply’s guarantee of safety and healthy interiors.

The series of films has been conceptualised as part of the campaign, with the parrot Gullu in humorous scenarios where ordinary plywood poses safety hazards, only to be saved by the superior quality of Greenply Plywood. For instance, in one film, Gullu reassures a dealer during a simulated fire, showcasing the fire-resistant properties of Greenply’s plywood. Another scenario highlights the zero emissions of the E-0 rated products with a contractor, demonstrating Greenply's innovative edge.

The first film from the series, set in a plywood store, a fire suddenly breaks out near a television set, causing the dealer to panic. Gullu, quickly accesses the situation and reassures the dealer, saying, “Relax, nahi lagegi aag, tote ki tarah baar-baar ratu kya?” The dealer breathes a sigh of relief, realising his furniture is protected.

“At Greenply, we are committed to leading the way in providing solutions that truly prioritise our customers' well-being,” said Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries. “Our products reflect our core values of safety, performance, and sustainability. With the ‘Har Zarurat Ka Reply’ campaign, we aim to position Greenply as the top choice for healthy interiors that not only ensure safety and durability but also enhance the overall living experience. The introduction of Gullu aims to simplify product benefits and connect with our audience in a more appealing and relatable manner.”

Speaking on the campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, CCO, Ogilvy – West, said, “In a market where unbranded plywood options often compromise health and safety, 'Har Zarurat Ka Reply' positions Greenply as the trusted choice for quality and well-being. With this campaign - Healthy & Safe Interiors Ka Reply - Greenply, we aim to reinforce Greenply as the go-to brand for healthy and safe spaces —meeting every interior need with care and quality.”

The integrated campaign will use a variety of platforms to maximise reach, including digital channels like OTT advertisements and major digital platforms, along with social media for better visibility. Traditional media, print ads, and on-ground activities will provide broader coverage. Television will play a key role in directly engaging consumers, ensuring the message reaches both urban and semi-urban areas. The campaign will also feature Out-Of-Home (OOH) ads for added visibility.