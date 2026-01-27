GREW Solar features RCB Women players in new brand film

GREW Solar has unveiled a new brand film featuring players from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s team, including Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil. The film links themes of sporting performance with the company’s focus on solar PV module manufacturing.

Conceptualised by EiPi Media, the film uses the presence of RCB Women players to draw parallels between consistency in sport and efficiency in solar technology. The narrative focuses on attributes such as discipline, teamwork and reliability, positioning solar modules as a critical enabler behind performance outcomes.

The campaign is being distributed across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn, along with integrations within the RCB Women ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Vinay Thadani, CEO & director, GREW Solar, said: “This brand film is a celebration of performance with purpose. Partnering with the RCB Women’s Team allows us to connect with a new generation that values excellence, ambition and sustainability. At GREW Solar, we believe clean energy is not just about technology, it is about building a stronger future with the right intent and partners.”

Rohit Reddy, founder & CEO at EiPi Media said: “The brief from GREW Solar was clear and well-structured, which made execution seamless. Their backend preparation and decision-making enabled us to deliver high-impact assets within the assigned timeline, without compromising on quality or storytelling. This kind of ease of collaboration, backed by strong internal alignment, is where EiPi Media does its best work; fast, focused, and outcome-driven.”

The film forms part of GREW Solar’s broader efforts to build brand visibility as India expands its solar manufacturing and clean energy capacity.