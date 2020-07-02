GREY & AutumnGrey win the mainline and digital mandate for Weikfield Foods

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch process held in April this year.
GREY & AutumnGrey (GREY Group, India) has announced the win of an iconic brand, Weikfield Foods. The integrated mandate across mainline and digital is in alignment of GREY groups vision to provide Clarity in Diversity. Specifically, in this case, to ensure Weikfield Foods sees clarity with one voice and tone across the diverse touchpoints of the consumer journey.
Weikfield is one of the few iconic brands which have flourished for overthe last six decades and has become a household name for its iconic products like Custard Powder, Pasta, Cornflour and Baking Powder.
GREY group won the account following a multi-agency pitch process held in April this year. The agency was chosen for its deep understanding of the category and its consumer, strategic thinking and ability to convert them into winning ideas across all media touchpoints to establish Weikfield Foods identity as the category leader. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Talking about the partnership, Weikfield spokesperson said,” Talking about the partnership, D S Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield Foods said, “Weikfield has a 64 years old legacy of supreme quality with great taste delivery through our products. To fulfill our ambition to become one of the most loved food brands in India, we were looking for a partner with a strong integrated solution thinking capability and a digital first approach, to build a robust brand narrative and effectively engage with our audience across touch points.We believe that GREY - AutumnGREY, with an expertise in building loved brands across categories would help us successfully deliver on the mandate.”
On the win, Anusha Shetty, chairman and group CEO, GREY group India, states, “We are delighted to partner Weikfield on this journey. Agencies have to simplify a client’s life by driving meaningful communication across consumer touchpoints. This is now possible with GREY and AutumnGrey working seamlessly together as we drive value”.