Grip Invest launches 'Unspoken' to encourage money talks across generations

Grip Invest announces the launch of ‘unspoken’ - a video series designed to break the generational awkwardness surrounding money-related conversations in families. Featuring five pairs of millennials and their parents, the series captures raw, unscripted discussions on this often ‘taboo’ topic.

The video series aims to encourage essential money conversations between generations. In many middle-class households, discussions about finances are often avoided. Parents often shield children from financial struggles, debts, or sacrifices made to support their dreams. Meanwhile, children hesitate to ask questions, fearing they may seem ungrateful or intrusive. This lack of communication can create gaps, affecting trust, understanding, and relationships within families.

“At its heart, ‘unspoken’ is about breaking barriers,” says Ved Agarwal, chief marketing officer at Grip Invest. “It is an endeavour to recalibrate financial transparency between generations, and in doing so, build trust. We wanted to create a series that doesn’t just resonate with people but motivates them to reflect, act, and strengthen their relationships by starting those difficult conversations about money.”

‘unspoken’ is a platform that bridges traditional financial values with modern independence. It addresses the tension many millennials face between their financial autonomy and their parents’ traditional mindset. Grip Invest’s ‘unspoken’ explores the challenges and dynamics shaping financial relationships within families.