Subscribe

0

Advertising News

Gritzo teams up with Marvel for children’s SuperMilk range

The products are designed for regular consumption and are available through the brand’s website and Amazon. Pricing for the range starts at Rs 649.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Marvel

Gritzo, a children’s nutrition brand founded by the creator of HealthKart, has partnered with Marvel to launch a special-edition SuperMilk range aimed at children and teenagers. The collaboration introduces eight new products inspired by Marvel characters including Iron Man and Black Panther.

The Marvel-themed SuperMilk range is positioned as an extension of Gritzo’s existing nutrition portfolio, using character-led packaging and collectables to integrate popular culture into everyday food routines. Select packs include Marvel-inspired stickers and badges, while complementary accessories such as sippers and keychains featuring the characters have also been introduced.

Sushant Kotian, brand head, Gritzo, said: “This collection celebrates confidence, self-expression and the grit that helps children grow into their own potential. With Gritzo SuperMilk, we give parents nutrition options, and this collaboration adds a layer of entertainment and inspiration that we think young fans will naturally connect with.”

The launch reflects a broader trend of brands using entertainment franchises to build engagement in categories such as food and nutrition, particularly for younger audiences.

Marvel Gritzo
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment