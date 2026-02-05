Gritzo teams up with Marvel for children’s SuperMilk range

Gritzo, a children’s nutrition brand founded by the creator of HealthKart, has partnered with Marvel to launch a special-edition SuperMilk range aimed at children and teenagers. The collaboration introduces eight new products inspired by Marvel characters including Iron Man and Black Panther.

The Marvel-themed SuperMilk range is positioned as an extension of Gritzo’s existing nutrition portfolio, using character-led packaging and collectables to integrate popular culture into everyday food routines. Select packs include Marvel-inspired stickers and badges, while complementary accessories such as sippers and keychains featuring the characters have also been introduced.

Sushant Kotian, brand head, Gritzo, said: “This collection celebrates confidence, self-expression and the grit that helps children grow into their own potential. With Gritzo SuperMilk, we give parents nutrition options, and this collaboration adds a layer of entertainment and inspiration that we think young fans will naturally connect with.”

The launch reflects a broader trend of brands using entertainment franchises to build engagement in categories such as food and nutrition, particularly for younger audiences.