Gritzo's 'Wish' celebrates Children's Day

Commenting on the release, Subhadeep Dasgupta, business head, Gritzo, said, " At Gritzo, ‘Children’ have always been our focal point and with ‘Wish’, we aim to celebrate the pure innocence and uncomplicated desires of children. At the same time, we want to send a gentle reminder for parents to tune into the subtleties of their children's desires. In the hustle of everyday life, it's easy to overlook the simple wishes that mean the world to our little ones. Through the magic of animation and AI, we hope to inspire conversations about the importance of understanding, cherishing and fulfilling the wishes of the most precious members of our families”.