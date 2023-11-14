Gritzo's 'Wish' celebrates Children's Day

The film captures the perspective of a modern child who cherishes parents' time and presence more than materialistic gifts.
Gritzo, child nutrition brand of Healthkart, has unveiled an animated film for Children’s Day.
The digital AI film, conceptualised and executed internally by the team is amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
‘Wish’ explores the profound theme of children's wishes and the importance of parents comprehending and decoding these desires. The storyline revolves around a young child longing for simple joys like spending quality time with parents. The child requests God to reduce the father's office time to get more playtime. However, the father, immersed in the demands of adulthood, dismisses this as a naive gesture.
Similarly, the child notices the mother's need for a new kitchen tool and turns to Santa Claus for assistance. Preoccupied with daily chores, she remains oblivious to this subtle plea. The film unravels the misconception that children solely desire expensive toys. It unfolds the reality that what children genuinely yearn for is the invaluable gift of time from their parents.
It underscores the importance of understanding and responding to a child's emotional needs, shifting the focus from material desires to the invaluable gift of shared moments.
Commenting on the release, Subhadeep Dasgupta, business head, Gritzo, said, " At Gritzo, ‘Children’ have always been our focal point and with ‘Wish’, we aim to celebrate the pure innocence and uncomplicated desires of children. At the same time, we want to send a gentle reminder for parents to tune into the subtleties of their children's desires. In the hustle of everyday life, it's easy to overlook the simple wishes that mean the world to our little ones. Through the magic of animation and AI, we hope to inspire conversations about the importance of understanding, cherishing and fulfilling the wishes of the most precious members of our families”.