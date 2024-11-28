Swiggy Instamart solves groom’s last minute kurta crisis in 8 Minutes

A groom-to-be’s last-minute scramble for a yellow kurta ahead of his Haldi ceremony has gone viral on social media. Ramnath Shenoy, a Bengaluru resident, realised on the morning of his ceremony that he had forgotten to purchase the yellow kurta for the event. In a tweet that quickly gained traction, Shenoy shared his panic and how Swiggy Instamart came to his rescue. The delivery service swiftly provided a Manyavar kurta, arriving in just eight minutes.

Advertisment

36 hours to my wedding, and @SwiggyInstamart deserves a seat at the mandap!



Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading… until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here’s me rocking it 10 minutes later).



Then came the Haldi… pic.twitter.com/zTJyrGOQJ6 — Ramnath Shenoy (@ramnathshenoy22) November 26, 2024

But the chaos didn’t end there. A post-Haldi waterworks session left him soaked and scrambling for backup essentials. Yet again, Swiggy Instamart delivered, this time with fresh undergarments in under 10 minutes. In his tweet, the groom humorously thanked the platform for its quick service, quipping that the platform might just be added to the invite list of his wedding. The tweet, accompanied by a photo of the groom in his Haldi attire, resonated with many users online, and caught the attention of Phani Kishan, co-founder of Swiggy Instamart, who reposted the tweet.

Adding to the buzz, a user commented on Ramnath’s tweet: “woah woah.. dulha forgets the kurta?? you gonna get some wrath for this forever buddy”. Another user chimed in, “Chaotic & fun beginning LOL but congratulations!”

When a few users suggested that his post appeared to be an advertisement, the techie responded: "Definitely not an ad. Posting purely from goodwill and amazement."

Shenoy’s experience highlights how modern services can address unexpected challenges, even during traditional wedding events.