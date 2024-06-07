Groupe SEB India appoints Bang in the Middle as its creative agency

Jasjeet Kaur, vice president of marketing at Groupe SEB India, emphasised the significance of 2024 for the company’s growth: "This year is pivotal for us as we introduce new products across categories. Innovation is at the core of our legacy, driven by new technologies, creativity, and a forward- thinking approach to meet emerging consumer trends. We aim to leverage creative marketing methods to strengthen our position in the Indian market as we continue our path of innovation and growth"