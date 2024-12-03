GroupM and IOAA collaborate to promote sustainability in OOH industry

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, in collaboration with the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA), has announced the formation of a dedicated task-force committee to advance sustainable practices within the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry.

The committee, comprising Ajay Mehta, MD Cinema, OOH, and experiential marketing at GroupM, along with industry leaders Pawan Bansal, chairman of IOAA, and Pramod Bhandula, executive chairman of JCDecaux Advertising India, is focused on guiding media owners in adopting sustainable practices. The committee’s target is to ensure that 50% of all advertising sites in India utilise recyclable materials by 2027.

To address the rise in power consumption from the transition to Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, the task force will prioritise the adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar power. The committee will develop a roadmap for transitioning OOH assets to renewable energy and enhancing cost efficiency through bulk procurement.

Additionally, the committee will explore alternative, sustainable materials such as fabric and polyethylene to replace traditional flex, aiming for options that are lightweight, weather-resistant, recyclable, and durable. Due diligence will be conducted to vet suppliers, and bulk deals will be negotiated to ensure a cost-neutral transition.

A “Take Back Program” will also be introduced to recycle used billboard materials in partnership with nonprofit organisations. This initiative aims to further minimise waste and encourage industry-wide accountability. The committee’s mission is to foster environmental responsibility among media owners and partners, ensuring the widespread adoption of sustainable practices. Insights from the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) will also be leveraged to support global sustainability efforts within the OOH space.

GroupM’s OOH Solutions team has already piloted sustainability initiatives with brands such as ICICI, Zepto, and Blinkit, using polyethylene fabric, showcasing actionable solutions that align with sustainable principles. As Ajay Mehta, MD Cinema, OOH, and experiential marketing at GroupM, emphasised, “As leaders in the media industry, it is our responsibility to move the needle, inspire transformation, and ensure that sustainable practices become the norm rather than the exception. I truly believe that we should all do good while doing well, and this committee will strive to balance innovative advertising with environmental responsibility.”

Commenting on this initiative Pawan Bansal, chairman of IOAA shared, "Sustainability is the future of advertising and IOAA is committed to guiding media owners towards responsible, eco-friendly practices. This initiative will not only reshape the future of outdoor advertising but also set a benchmark for industries worldwide to follow in balancing growth with environmental stewardship."

Pramod Bhandula, Executive Chairman of JCDecaux Advertising India, said, "Sustainability is not just an option; it is a necessity for the future of our industry. At JCDecaux, we believe in driving positive change by embracing greener solutions that leave a lasting impact. This collaboration will propel the outdoor advertising sector towards a sustainable, innovative, and environmentally-conscious future."