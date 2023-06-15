GroupM launches new hyperlocal audience targeting solution for addressable TV

Covering an expansive area of 26,000 square kilometres across India’s top cities, this innovative solution was developed using proprietary geo-spatial technology and is the country’s first ever initiative of its kind, offering unparalleled targeting capabilities exclusively designed for TV advertisers. Each square kilometre grid incorporates a wide range of valuable data points which are meticulously refined and integrated using Finecast’s audience planning technology. The comprehensive data empowers advertisers to create precisely targeted campaigns that resonate with their intended audience.