GroupM’s Inca launches in India

“Considering the rapid evolution of social media platforms and the rise of the content and influencer-driven ecosystem, particularly in Asia Pacific, we are proud to bring a powerful solution to our clients in the market,” said Dafydd Woodward, Global Lead INCA. “Advertisers can now have peace of mind in knowing that they are working with the most trustworthy and relevant influencers and publishers, at a scale that can deliver the outcomes they need. With our transparent, data-validated process, we will help to shape the influencer marketing ecosystem for the better.”