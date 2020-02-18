GroupM’s Inca launches in India

GroupM, WPP’s media investment management group, today announced the India rollout of its influencer marketing solution, INCA. Leveraging GroupM’s unmatched scale, INCA connects brands to the widest possible network of trusted publishers and influencers. INCA creates and promotes content in social channels and beyond to drive brand engagement across digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and TikTok. INCA has already been launched and welcomed across EMEA, North America and LATAM, as well as APAC markets like Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.
The concept of looking at an influencer’s follower count, likes or comments to determine an effective marketing tactic is no longer sufficient, and the rise of fake followers enabled by bots makes it harder to tell if an influencer is a genuine and valuable creator. INCA enables marketers to connect brands with relevant, authentic influencers and publishers to help them achieve their objective in a strategic manner.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia said, “Influencer marketing is now a key element of the marketing mix, and brands today need to take advantage of potential associations and collaborations. INCA is the ideal tool to facilitate safe brand engagement across platforms. We are confident that this tool is the most effective method for Indian brands to reach their audiences with the precise impact they demand.”
Campaigns can be challenging and laborious to plan, execute and track, and publishers, influencers and their content need to be manually identified, screened and managed to ensure quality and brand safety. These challenges make clear there is a need for trusted and scalable solutions for brands looking to invest. INCA addresses these challenges by providing the quantitative intelligence to select and optimize influencers, predict outcomes and deliver efficient and effective workflow management.
Ratan Singh Rathore, business head of INCA India said,” The tastes and behaviours of Indian customers are changing rapidly as they consume content in a multi-platform, multi-device, data-cheap environment. In this fragmented media landscape, marketers are seeking innovative, relevant and brand-safe advertising solutions. The authenticity of influencer marketing makes it stand out as a highly effective brand solution. INCA’s AI driven content discovery technology, provides the quantitative intelligence to select and optimize influencers, predict outcomes and deliver efficient and effective workflow management. INCA helps clients develop user-generated or branded publisher content, which engages consumers and keeps them loyal to brands.”
“Considering the rapid evolution of social media platforms and the rise of the content and influencer-driven ecosystem, particularly in Asia Pacific, we are proud to bring a powerful solution to our clients in the market,” said Dafydd Woodward, Global Lead INCA. “Advertisers can now have peace of mind in knowing that they are working with the most trustworthy and relevant influencers and publishers, at a scale that can deliver the outcomes they need. With our transparent, data-validated process, we will help to shape the influencer marketing ecosystem for the better.”