GroupM’s m/SIX bags digital media mandate for Parag Milk Foods

m/SIX, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency has bagged the digital media mandate for Parag Milk Foods, the largest private dairy FMCG company with a pan India presence. The account will be handled out of m/SIX’s Mumbai office.

Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of m/SIX India said, “We are delighted to partner with Parag Milk Foods. This win showcases m/SIX’s digital expertise and the client’s belief in us. With our proficiency and our DNA “Xcellerator”, our teams will further drive the brand’s success.”

“The dairy FMCG space has seen phenomenal growth and evolution and with our business growth and consumer-centric approach, we will ensure to deliver successful brand and business results for Parag Milk Foods. We look forward to partnering with the brand in this exciting journey”.

Talking about the collaboration, Akshali Shah, Sr. VP - Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Parag Milk Foods said, “The Indian dairy industry is growing consistently and is transforming at a great pace. Keeping in mind the evolving consumer preferences, Parag Milk Foods is not only keeping up with this acceleration but emerging as a pioneer through its various product offerings.”

“In the new normal, every brand needs to adopt a different approach to brand building and innovation, which is why we see m/SIX as a strategic partner that understands our brand and our vision to further meet our marketing goals. We are confident that the m/SIX team will continue to drive our brand to newer heights”.