GroupM’s m/SIX wins media mandate for Nilon’s

A delighted Dipak Sanghavi, managing director and CEO, Nilon’s said, “Nilon’s as a brand is on a growth path, and we wanted to partner with a team who could align themselves to this journey. We started working closely with m/SIX for the launch of our new brand campaign ‘Isme pyaar mila hai’. So far, the team has been able to meet our objective of driving consideration for the brand and with their deep expertise in social media and digital marketing, they did a commendable job. We are looking forward to working with m/SIX’s dynamic team to further strengthen our brand presence."