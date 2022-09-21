'Grow Up': ITC Sunfeast promotes Dark Fantasy Vanilla biscuits as cookies for millennials

ITC Sunfeast recently unveiled a special ad campaign designed to promote its new Dark Fantasy Vanilla Fills crème biscuits to millennials. The ad campaign features rapper and music producer Brodha V. “The Vanilla Fills Anthem” features the rapper in a bobble headed avatar, rhyming about the creaminess of the new cookie. “Molten Vanilla makes you jump like its bungee, can’t block this cookie ‘cos you know it’s crunchy”, the song goes, urging the listeners to ‘Grow up’ as well. With these new cookies, the Dark Fantasy brand will now have a cookie with a molten vanilla core in a dark chocolate shell. The brand believes this will give customers a “delectable upgrade” and serve as a “break to the monotony of the regular crème biscuits”.