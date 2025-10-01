Groww turns everyday mix-ups into money lessons with “Jo aage ki sochte hain, grow karte hain” campaign

“Jo aage ki sochte hain, groww karte hain” is the new campaign thought from Groww, the digital investment platform (a fintech app) that allows users to invest in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and other financial products.





In the first film, a father-in-law proudly points to a photo frame and tells his daughter-in-law, “Meet him, whatever we have today is because of him.” She quickly greets the person in the picture as if he were a revered elder. Cue the twist: he’s not dada ji but the owner of an agarbatti shop. The father-in-law reveals that timely investments in his business, made through Growth, are what really secured their present.





The second film plays out mid-air, in a business class cabin. A passenger mistakes his co-traveler for being the son of a famous steel baron. The man smiles and clarifies: he isn’t family, he’s a shareholder—thanks to buying stocks at the right time via Groww. And that’s why he’s flying business today.



By mixing up the familiar (family respect, business dynasties) with the unexpected (it’s all about timely investing), Groww makes the case that foresight pays off not just in markets, but in life upgrades.

Advertisment