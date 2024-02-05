GS Caltex India launches #GaadikeDoctor campaign to honour mechanics

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand celebrates February 2 as 'National Mechanic’s Day,' to recognise and appreciate the importance of mechanics.
GS Caltex India, a premium lubricant company, is marking its fourteenth anniversary in India by launching the third edition of the #GaadiKeDoctor campaign.
The campaign is dedicated to the unsung heroes behind the wheel and beneath the hoods, celebrating the invaluable contribution of vehicle mechanics.
In recognising the significance of mechanics in daily lives, GS Caltex India celebrates February 2 as 'National Mechanic’s Day,' to coincide with its fourteenth anniversary. The company acknowledges and honours mechanics for their pivotal role in ensuring roadworthy and safe vehicles for all.
To commemorate this occasion, GS Caltex has released a campaign ad film on Mechanics Day across digital platforms. The campaign emotionally connects with mechanics, portraying their understanding of automobiles as living entities and positioning them as Gaadi Ke Doctor.
This campaign serves as an ode to the dedication, resilience, and expertise of mechanics. It recognises that every turned bolt and diagnosis reflects their skill and unwavering commitment to keeping our wheels turning at all hours.
As GS Caltex completes 14 years in India, the company wishes to express gratitude to every mechanic in the country. This is the third consecutive year that GS Caltex is celebrating February 2, which is its Foundation Day as National Mechanics Day, a day dedicated to appreciating and recognising the vital role mechanics play in our lives.
K Madhu Mohan, general manager- marketing, GS Caltex India, shared, “Mechanic's Day is more than a celebration; it's the recognition that mechanics deserve, and GS Caltex is proud to be the pioneer of this movement. So, here's to the grease-streaked hands that work tirelessly, the eyes that keenly inspect, and the hearts that beat for the smooth purr of a finely tuned engine. In every rattle they silence, every engine they revive, they weave a story of reliability, dependability, and trust.”
The film highlights instances where mechanics showcase expertise, restoring vehicles in various challenging situations. Emotional moments underscore the relief and gratitude of those whose journeys are saved by these dedicated professionals. The film conveys that mechanics are essential partners in ensuring the safety and reliability of every journey, transcending their role as mere service providers.