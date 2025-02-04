GS Caltex India unveils fourth edition of #GaadiKeDoctor campaign

GS Caltex India marks 15 years in India with the launch of the #GaadiKeDoctor campaign, recognising mechanics for their work. This year, the campaign redefines the mechanic’s role from ‘Gaadi Ka Doctor,’ who fixes issues, to ‘Gaadi Ka Best Friend,’ who helps maintain the vehicle’s long-term performance.

The new campaign highlights how mechanics are not just service providers but trusted advisors ensuring a vehicle’s long-term health. At the heart of the campaign is a film that captures a car owner’s unexpected disconnect with his vehicle. As his friends struggle to help, a mechanic arrives as the car’s best friend, restoring its spirit and rekindling the lost connection.

K Madhu Mohan, VP-marketing, GS Caltex India, shared his vision: "As we celebrate 15 years in India, this campaign reflects how the relationship between mechanics, vehicle owners, and their vehicles evolved. A mechanic is no longer just a ‘doctor’ fixing breakdowns—he is a best friend, ensuring a vehicle runs smoothly for years to come. This campaign is our tribute to the mechanics who make every journey safer and every vehicle stronger.”

Rajeev Dusa, senior marketing manager, GS Caltex India, added: "When we first conceptualised ‘Gaadi Ke Doctor,’ our goal was to highlight how mechanics do more than just fix cars—they nurture the long-term relationship between a vehicle and its owner. This latest edition beautifully captures that message, reinforcing that mechanics are the true protectors of our journeys."

The #GaadiKeDoctor campaign will be launched across digital platforms, social media, and mechanic networks in regional languages.