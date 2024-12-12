Gukesh D becomes youngest world chess champion at 18: A new magnet for endorsements?

Gukesh Dommaraju has made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at 18, after capitalising on a critical blunder by reigning champion Ding Liren in the final game of the World Chess Championship. The victory marks a momentous achievement for Indian chess, bringing the world title back to the country after over a decade.

Advertisment

The championship, held in Singapore, culminated in Game 14 after three weeks of intense competition. With tiebreaks seeming like a probable outcome, Ding’s mistake handed the decisive win to Gukesh, cementing his status as a world champion and making him the youngest to achieve this feat in chess history.

The 2024 edition of the World Chess Championship saw strong Indian representation, with three of the eight candidates in the men’s cycle hailing from the country. Besides Gukesh, Indian grandmasters Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi also competed, underscoring India’s growing prominence in the global chess arena.

This triumph makes Gukesh the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship title, following Viswanathan Anand’s victory in 2000. The achievement not only marks a personal milestone for Gukesh but also signals a new chapter for Indian chess, inspiring a new generation of players to aspire to the sport’s highest level.

Following his historic achievement as the youngest world chess champion, Gukesh’s marketability as a brand ambassador is expected to rise significantly.

Currently, he holds a single brand endorsement as the brand ambassador for RBL Bank. His latest victory could open doors to a variety of brand sponsorship opportunities, reflecting his growing influence beyond the chessboard.