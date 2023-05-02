Gulf changes the game this IPL via Gulf Fan Academy

The user-friendly all-in-one IPL informative platform will feature cricket based games such as batting and fielding challenges, trivia questions, unscrambling the words, and word search where users can earn reward points for each correct answer. Players can also earn extra points by purchasing Gulf products and validating the same by entering the code on the product pack. The users’ position on the daily, weekly, and season leaderboard will determine the reward out of 20,000 gratifications being done. The gratifications include free internet data, food delivery vouchers, signed merchandise, match tickets, and a chance to play alongside their cricket idols. The game also enables the user to share their position on the leaderboard with their friends and family through social media platforms.