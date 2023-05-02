Gulf changes the game this IPL via Gulf Fan Academy

Gulf Fan Academy will be available on the MyJio app.
Gulf Oil India announced the launch of Gulf Fan Academy, an interactive gaming platform that will host various interesting engagements and gratify cricketing enthusiasts. The platform is now live on MyJio app. It will offer online cricket games for IPL fans with exciting challenges and daily rewards during the 2023 season.
The user-friendly all-in-one IPL informative platform will feature cricket based games such as batting and fielding challenges, trivia questions, unscrambling the words, and word search where users can earn reward points for each correct answer. Players can also earn extra points by purchasing Gulf products and validating the same by entering the code on the product pack. The users’ position on the daily, weekly, and season leaderboard will determine the reward out of 20,000 gratifications being done. The gratifications include free internet data, food delivery vouchers, signed merchandise, match tickets, and a chance to play alongside their cricket idols. The game also enables the user to share their position on the leaderboard with their friends and family through social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., said, "We are excited to launch the Gulf Fan Academy for all the cricket lovers across the country. IPL is the biggest cricketing extravaganza in India. Instead of just plain visibility for the brand, we believe the Gulf Fan Academy will add a fun element and help us engage with our customers, mechanics, and retailers during this cricket season. Through Gulf Fan Academy, the winners will get an exciting money-can’t-buy experience, playing a game of cricket under the mentorship of Indian cricketing legends like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, and CSK players”.
Rammohan Sundaram, president, Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group commented, “Gulf Fan Academy is creating an unparalleled experience for cricket fans by leveraging social integration, gamification, and advertising on live feeds in this first-of-its-kind integrated marketing effort. The unique experience will give fans the opportunity to participate in games, win match tickets, mentorship by the Chennai Super Kings’ players, and all 3 brand ambassadors of Gulf.”
The Gulf team has created multiple video assets with its brand ambassadors – MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana and the Chennai Super Kings team. These will be used to promote and drive the Gulf Fan Academy across media platforms like Jio Cinema, Jio Ads Network, and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube etc.
Gulf Fan Academy is an initiative by Gulf Oil India to connect with its customers and offer them a unique gaming experience. The game is an extension of Gulf’s association with cricket and provides a platform for cricket enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion.