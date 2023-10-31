Gulf Oil India launches new campaign featuring Smriti Mandhana

The campaign aims to promote the new product- Gulf Pride Scooter Plus engine oil.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has launched a campaign starring Smriti Mandhana, a well known cricketer. The campaign seeks to effectively promote the product, addressing real-life consumer needs with a touch of humour.
The campaign film highlights the brand addressing real-life issues, a quality that deeply connects with consumers. It focuses on the value proposition of 'Insta Zoom' offered by Gulf Pride Scooter Plus. Mandhana's popularity and her influence across demographics allows Gulf to reach a diverse audience.
Gulf engaged influencers in the pre-launch phase to generate significant buzz. The placement of influencers holding placards with the question, "Smriti aapka scooter milega kya?" piqued curiosity and created a sense of anticipation among the audience.
The brand campaign film will run on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Amit Gheji, head of marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants, said, "The campaign highlights Gulf Oil India's commitment to delivering superlative products and experiences to our valued customers. This campaign serves as a testament to our capacity to comprehend and address tangible consumer needs while ensuring the content remains engaging and relatable. We take pride in our collaboration with Smriti Mandhana, leveraging her immense star power to connect with a diverse audience."