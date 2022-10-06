Gulf Oil ropes in Women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the decision to rope in a brand ambassador, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO at Gulf Oil Lubricants said, “In the recent past, we have witnessed a surging demand for our products from a new audience segment. As an organization that is determined to lead with the evolving times, we seek to strengthen our brand recall among women vehicle owners in India. The remarkable Smriti Mandhana was a natural choice for us as she shares a lot of synergy in values with Gulf Oil. We have a long history of associating with top athletes in the country. Smriti undoubtedly enjoys a high level of popularity & credibility in the cricketing world at large. We believe this association will help us connect with consumers across the spectrum, male and female audiences alike, reinforcing our brand philosophy and enhancing our engagement with the sport of cricket.”