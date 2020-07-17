Gulf Oil urges you to get moving again with Manchester United

As the British football club returns to action on the field, the oil major believes it's time we too return to our playing fields.
One of the oft-repeated statements about football club Manchester United is that it never gives up. Renowned for its counter-attacks and lust for trophies, you can bank on the club to come back for glory every single time.
It appears the club has inspired its sponsor Gulf Oil that has released a new ad called #GulfGetMovingAgain and as per the company, it emphasizes on a positive tomorrow as the world hits the restart button with a new mind-set.
Observe the ad and you will find some striking clips. For instance, at the start, in the garage is a Chevrolet car; the carmaker is the shirt sponsor for Man Utd. When the Gulf Oil sponsored football travels to India, we see people getting into buses and a man waving them off from the outside; a clear nod to Sonu Sood's efforts during the lockdown. We see a lady making free face masks in Indonesia while a girl attends school online from her home in Dubai and people playing music from their balconies in Europe; all pointers to how the pandemic has affected us.
There's a line towards the end of the ad that says, "The world may have changed, but our dreams haven't. Let's get moving again." While this line is broadcasted across the screen, Manchester United players are seeing stepping out of the tunnel into the ground.
What's interesting about that scene is that the ad speaks about dreams and the club's home stadium, Old Trafford is nicknamed, "The Theatre of Dreams".
Ravi Chawla, Managing Director, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., said, “We are still battling unprecedented circumstances where the need to invoke human spirit has become imperative now more than ever. We’re hopeful to emerge stronger, more driven and focussed from the pandemic creating a legacy for generations to come.
Through this video, Gulf Oil and Manchester United welcome the unlocked tomorrow that we have been waiting for, where everything has changed except our dreams and the will to achieve them”.