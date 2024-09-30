Gulf Oil’s new campaign brings MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Smriti Mandhana together

Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced the launch of its new campaign. The campaign, centered on the theme "Har Kadam Berok"- stars Gulf's long-standing brand ambassador MS Dhoni, alongside cricketors Hardik Pandya and Smriti Mandhana.The ad film, aptly titled 'The Unstoppables' features theatrical release to music launch, teasers, and a grand premiere.

Commenting on this approach, Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said, “Our long-standing relationship with MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador has been immensely successful. This time, the idea was to take it a step further by bringing all three of our ambassadors—Dhoni, Hardik, and Smriti—together for a campaign that reflects their unstoppable spirit, much like our products. Their synergy on screen embodies the unstoppable energy that Gulf stands for. This campaign is rooted in our brand ethos, ‘Together, we’re unstoppable,’ and we wanted to do something different with our three superstars. What better way to do that than through the format of a Bollywood movie? This campaign is a bold step in redefining advertising in our industry, and by creating an ad that feels like a movie, we aim to capture the imagination of our audience and truly reflect the values of our brand and our growing nation."

"The Unstoppables" ad brings together these cricketors in an action-packed narrative that highlights Gulf's high-performance products. Dhoni, making his debut in this movie-style ad, plays a lead role alongside Smriti Mandhana and Hardik Pandya.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO of Dentsu Creative, the agency behind the campaign, shared insights into the creative vision: "Our goal was to create a disruptive and memorable advertising experience. We took inspiration from Bollywood and brought cinematic storytelling into this ad film. The result is something we believe will resonate deeply with the audience. By blending Gulf’s powerful brand narrative with the excitement of a short action film, we’ve created an ad campaign that not only captures attention but also leaves a lasting impact."

The "The Unstoppables" campaign will be rolled out on ground at Retail stores and across multiple platforms, including Print, TV, Cinema, OOH, and Digital (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Bookmyshow, Spotify etc.).