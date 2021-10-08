Gully Boy Ranveer Singh raps for CoinSwitch Kuber

He’ll promote the crypto platform’s key traits in three ad films.
Crypto platform CoinSwitch Kuber has announced actor Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador.
The actor will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world.
The ad films drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform.
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, “Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online. I am confident that Ranveer, with his youth appeal, will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal while aiding CoinSwitch Kuber to become a household name.”