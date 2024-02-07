Guru Randhawa becomes brand ambassador for InfraMantra

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
InfraMantra will soon launch a campaign with Guru Randhawa to amplify the brand's presence.
InfraMantra, a Prop Tech advisory firm, has onboarded singer Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador.
InfraMantra and Guru Randhawa will kickstart their collaboration with a flagship event, setting the tone for future digital campaigns and exclusive promotional activities. This strategic partnership is poised to amplify InfraMantra's presence and reinforce its dedication to redefining the real estate landscape.
The collaboration will seamlessly align with InfraMantra’s goals going forward. A video campaign will be produced targeting the company's valued customers, reinforcing its core value proposition of trust, excellence and customer focus.
About the partnership, Shiwang Suraj, founder and director, InfraMantra said, “Guru embodies the excellence and forward-thinking vision that InfraMantra stands for. This exciting partnership is envisioned to bridge the gap between real estate excellence and artistic innovation, engaging audiences and homebuyers alike. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and enrich our business association with the valued customers we aim to reach.”
Speaking on the occasion, Garvit Tiwari, co-founder and director, said, “With Guru Randhawa, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative to further enrich our brand image in the real estate sector. This alliance cements our pursuit of excellence and helps broaden our horizons to reach our discerning customers. We envision Guru Randhawa as the right catalyst to take our message to the audience we want to reach.“
While expressing his enthusiasm on the partnership, Guru Randhawa, added, “I am absolutely thrilled and excited to join hands with InfraMantra, a dynamic young brand in the real estate sector which has established itself as one of the strongest and most customer-centric omni-channel prop-tech firms in a short period of time. My association with InfraMantra is to go beyond endorsement and to ensure delivery of unmatched real estate services through InfraMantra.”