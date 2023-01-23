Gypsy Moth initiates integrated branding communications for KKCL-owned fashion brand Killer Jeans

Gypsy Moth has initiated the branding journey of Killer Jeans with a strategic campaign put in place over the foundation of the brand’s three motifs - the style statement of Killer Jeans: ‘This is us’, the idea of a ‘Killer Tribe’ for fashion enthusiasts, and finally the ‘Killer Vibe’ that precedes the fashion sense of every Killer Jeans wearer. Further, Gypsy Moth will execute print, digital, and experiential campaigns devised under a streamlined marketing plan. Special attention will be paid to Killer Jeans’ digital marketing strategy. Gypsy Moth will also work on promoting Visual Merchandising for Killer Jeans’ outlets spread across India.