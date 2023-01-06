Gypsy Moth launches rebranding campaigns for Dindigul Thalappakatti

The second leg of the rebranding process was to establish a visual identity for Dindigul Thalappakatti’s authentic dishes. From the legendary biryani to the western and Asian dishes made with an Indian twist, each had to be represented with a touch of tradition and Dindigul’s authenticity. To achieve this, the visuals were split into categories that represented the brand’s pillars of foundation, i.e., legacy, spices & ingredients, cooking process, finished dishes, and the people who savour them. A total of 10 visuals have been created for print media, OOH, and social media, which showcase the true essence of Dindigul Thalappakatti’s cuisine in an aesthetic and traditional manner. From textures of parchment papers to sepia tones inspired by the ruins of Dindigul; from traditional earthen and ceramic ware to banana leaves; from wooden tables to ornate utensils, every aspect of what contributed in making these visuals was part of the brand’s 65-year-old journey and its early origin.