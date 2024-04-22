Hafele onboards Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador for Indian subsidiary

Sachin Tendulkar expressing his enthusiasm, said, “I am very happy to be partnering with Hafele. We embarked on this journey because we felt there’s a great value match between our teams. I have been passionate about food and cooking, and a good kitchen is what enables delicious joys for every family. With young Indians aspiring to be the best at everything they do, they seek solutions which are innovative and cutting-edge. While visiting Hafele’s Design Centre, I saw this in action. The brand philosophy of maximising the value of space stood out for me. I look forward to this relationship and wish the teams at SRT Sports Management (SRTSM) and Hafele all the very best as we continue to work closely on our joint objectives.”