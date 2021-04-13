Haier AC usurps pranayama-esque exercises for healthy lungs

Kumar Subramaniam, director, Zero Zero Creative Solutions, added, “Our advertising campaign builds on the clean air legacy of Haier ACs and its particular relevance in these times. The campaign takes off on the insight that people go to extraordinary lengths to keep their lungs healthy. And some of the things that they do in their attempts to keep breathing healthy air sometimes border on the farcical. Our ads dramatise this in a way that would resonate strongly with the consumers.”