Hair & Care launches a new campaign addressing the stubborn hair damage caused by environmental aggressors and lifestyle factors

The brand film features Rubal Shekhawat, Femina Miss India 2022 first runner up.
Marico’s youthful & contemporary hair nourishment brand Hair & Care’s latest TVC draws strong attention to the issue of ‘hair damage’ with a unique visual representation, that is bound to leave a lasting impression.
The brand film features Rubal Shekhawat, Femina Miss India 2022 first runner up, as a young girl who experiences extreme hair damage due to pollution and the scorching heat. The shock on her face is palpable as she realizes her hair has taken the shape of stubborn horns - a creative leap to represent hair damage that is difficult to manage.
With a contemporary twist, the classic song “Kya kare kya na karein” from the movie Rangeela playing in the background perfectly highlights her frustration of not being able manage her stubborn hair bringing alive the analogy of it being as difficult as taming a bull!
Just then, her friend puts her out of her misery by suggesting that she use Hair & Care Triple Blend – a nourishing, non-sticky hair oil enriched with three natural ingredients Aloe Vera, Olive Oil, and Green Tea – that repairs up to 100%* of hair damage. The film concludes with a reparative hair transformation, from damaged to soft, smooth hair, healthy hair.
Somasree Bose, chief marketing officer, Marico said “Hair & Care Triple Blend Oil, enriched with Aloe Vera, Olive Oil, and Green Tea, is known to repair up to 100%* hair damage, giving smooth, soft, and bouncy hair. With the evolving needs of the modern lifestyle coupled with environmental aggressors like heat, dust, pollution, we have come up with a triple blend oil with a mix of Aloe Vera, Olive Oil & Green Tea which best takes care of damaged hair. In Rubal Shekhawat, we found a perfect representation of every young girl today who is challenged with the issue of hair damage due to heat, dust & pollution”.
Speaking on the creative conceptualization of this TVC, Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab, executive creative directors, Team WPP said, “It’s always a challenge when you set out to create something that can stand out in an overcrowded category. With up to 100%* damage repair as our new proposition, we found a unique way to exaggerate damage and the feeling of helplessness one feels when trying to control unmanageable, damaged hair. The result is a quirky and visually disruptive film and campaign that we hope people will resonate with and remember.”
With an empowering visual playout and a gripping storyline, Hair & Care Hair Oil’s TVC will be released on TV & digital media in HSM & WB followed by the brand’s social media pages.
Agency: Team WPP
Executive Creative Director: Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab
Group Creative Director: Vilsen Gonsalves
Senior Creative Director: Shahvan Kaikobad
Creative Director: Harshal Walawalkar
Associate Creative Director: Sayan Mazumder
Art Director: Rachita Karnik
Executive Vice President: Abhijit Dube
Account Management Team: Paramjit Talwar (CSD), Siby G Mathews (Group Account Manager), Rutuja Bhanushali ( Assistant Account Executive)
Senior Vice President Planning: Priyanka Nair
Planning Director: Sanjna Saxena