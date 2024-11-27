Marico's new ad for Hair & Care is a dig at DIY videos

Hair & Care, Marico’s hair nourishment brand, has unveiled a new digital campaign addressing the challenges of DIY hair hacks. The campaign introduces a smarter solution to tackle damaged hair: Hair & Care Triple Blend.

Advertisment

The latest TVC highlights how Hair & Care Triple Blend offers a quick and hassle-free solution for repairing damaged hair, contrasting it with the ineffective results of DIY remedies.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico, said, “Our latest campaign aims to resonate with individuals dealing with hair damage who are frustrated with complicated or messy solutions. In today’s world, exposure to pollution and sun damage is inevitable, but the solutions don’t have to be complicated. While DIY hacks may seem like quick fixes, they often end up being more time-consuming. Hair & Care Triple Blend cuts through the clutter with its unique formula three unique ingredients: Aloe vera, Olive oil, Green Tea, delivering up to 100% damage repair in a simple, effective way. It’s the ultimate solution for nourished, healthy hair—minus the mess.”