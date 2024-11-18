Haisha Paints and Sideways launch ‘Mil Kar Karein Kamaal’ campaign

Haisha Paints, part of Pidilite Industries, has launched the ‘Mil Kar Karein Kamaal’ campaign in Tamil Nadu. Conceptualised by Sideways, the campaign highlights the collaborative process of painting. The brand also introduced the Tamil Nadu Colour book, inspired by local traditions.

Advertisment

The campaign features a musical score by Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Akshay Sundher, and stars Tamil actors Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Santha Sheela S, and R. Sunder Rajan.

Talking about the campaign, Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways "Creativity is a team sport - this is the foundation on which we’re building the Haisha brand. As part of the Pidilite family– home to Fevicol, a brand known for building bonds, Haisha’s ethos of ‘Bonds that Create Beauty’, is a natural extension of this legacy. This film captures the Tamil ethos and prevalent relationship dynamics authentically. We believe this will help endear the brand to the people"