Haldiram's celebrates Raksha Bandhan with 'Rakhi ka Bandhan Manao, Bhar ke pyaar jatao' campaign

Speaking on the campaign, Kailash Agarwal, president – Retail, Haldiram’s, said, "Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the timeless bond of love, care, and innumerable memories between brothers and sisters. Our Raksha Bandhan gift hampers celebrate this bond, offering a delightful assortment of sweets and savouries. Through our campaign 'Rakhi ki Bandhan Manao, Bhar ke pyaar jatao,' we wish to convey that no matter the distance or time and age, the love between siblings remains eternal and that is captured seamlessly in our TVC featuring two old brothers and sisters."