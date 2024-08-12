Haldiram's celebrates Raksha Bandhan with 'Rakhi ka Bandhan Manao, Bhar ke pyaar jatao' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign represents the timeless promise of love, care, and protection that Rakhi signifies.
The TVC captures the core of Raksha Bandhan, showcasing the thread of Rakhi as more than a symbol but a deeper hearty commitment to cultivate the treasured togetherness of childhood. Through the adage "Samay Sambandhon ka Naam - Haldiram's" which rekindles memories of mischievous antics and sweet quarrels, Haldiram's reminds everyone that no matter how much time passes, the bond of love between siblings remains strong.
To celebrate the cherished bond, Haldiram's has unveiled six exclusive Rakhi gift hampers that are mindfully tailored to present love and warmth. These hampers include the Khushiyon Kaa Bandhan Hamper, Pyaar Kaa Tohfa Hamper, Rishtoh Kaa Bandhan Hamper, Harmony Box Hamper, Rakhi Delight Hamper, and Indulgent Delight Hamper (Generic Box).
Each hamper has a signature assortment of premium snacks, dry fruits, and sweets, that represent modern Indian flavours, making them an ideal gifting range to celebrate the special day. Some of the unique offerings are Dry Fruit Marzipan Square, Pistachio Almond Marzipan, Gulcrunch Laddu, Bubblegum Peda, Hazelnut Roll Marzipan, Choco Dip Marzipan, Multigrain Lavash, Caramel Truffle, Gluten-Free Fig Almond Cookies, Cherish Sundried Tomato Crackers, and much more.
Speaking on the campaign, Kailash Agarwal, president – Retail, Haldiram’s, said, "Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the timeless bond of love, care, and innumerable memories between brothers and sisters. Our Raksha Bandhan gift hampers celebrate this bond, offering a delightful assortment of sweets and savouries. Through our campaign 'Rakhi ki Bandhan Manao, Bhar ke pyaar jatao,' we wish to convey that no matter the distance or time and age, the love between siblings remains eternal and that is captured seamlessly in our TVC featuring two old brothers and sisters."