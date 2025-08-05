Haldiram’s launches ‘DO DOONI MITHAAS’ campaign for Raksha Bandhan

Haldiram’s has launched its ‘DO DOONI MITHAAS, Itni Sweet hai Rakhi ki Treat’ campaign ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The brand has introduced a new range of gift hampers for the occasion.

The gifting collection features packaged gifting boxes—Khushi Ke Lamhe, Rishton Ka Bandhan, and Pyar Ka Tohfa, and indulgent hampers like Rishton Ki Mithaas and Khushiyon Ka Bandhan. Every hamper features a good mix of Haldiram’s traditional mithai and modern confectionery, making them an ideal gift for celebrations between brothers and sisters of all ages.

Speaking on the launch of the Raksha Bandhan campaign Do Dooni Mithaas, Kailash Agarwal, president– retail QSR, Haldiram’s, said “Raksha Bandhan is a festival rooted in love, nostalgia, and the bond shared between siblings. With our specially curated Rakhi gift hampers under the 'Do Dooni Mithaas' campaign, we aim to double the sweetness of these cherished moments. This exclusive range is designed to offer not just delicious treats, but also heartfelt memories in a box.”

The limited-edition hampers are now available at all Haldiram’s outlets and can also be ordered online throughZomato, Haldiram.com, and E-com (Amazon and Flipkart).