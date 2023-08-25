Haldiram's launches ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ campaign celebrating Raksha Bandhan

The Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign centers around an emotional ad film, showcasing the beautiful bond between a surgeon sister and her brother. The film depicts the everyday routine of the sister returning home after her work as a surgeon, but on this particular Rakhi day, she arrives late for the celebrations. The brother feels disappointed but conceals it with a heartfelt gesture, handing over the Haldiram's Box of Ladoos and asking her to keep her apologies to herself.