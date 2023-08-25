Haldiram's launches ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ campaign celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Haldiram's has unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring the ever-popular Laddoo.
Haldiram's, has recently launched a heartwarming campaign "Pyaar Ka Tohfa" underlining the ever-lasting bond between brothers and sisters on this Raksha Bandhan.
Alongside its diverse range of delectable and well-designed gifting range of sweets, nuts & chocolates, as part of the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, Haldiram's has unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring the ever-popular Laddoo.
The Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign centers around an emotional ad film, showcasing the beautiful bond between a surgeon sister and her brother. The film depicts the everyday routine of the sister returning home after her work as a surgeon, but on this particular Rakhi day, she arrives late for the celebrations. The brother feels disappointed but conceals it with a heartfelt gesture, handing over the Haldiram's Box of Ladoos and asking her to keep her apologies to herself.
As the story unfolds, the sister ties the Rakhi on her brother's hand, revealing that it was her first surgery that day, during which she successfully delivered a cute baby girl. The brother's disappointment turns into pure joy and playfully feeds the delicious Ladoos to her.
Speaking about the campaign, Divya Batra, head of marketing, Haldiram's, shared, "Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings, and Haldiram's ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ campaign beautifully captures the emotions and love shared between them. Our special gifting range including an assortment of signature sweets, nuts, and much more, etc., makes the perfect gift to express affection and appreciation to your beloved siblings."
Kailash Aggarwal, president – retail, Haldiram's, also expressed, "At Haldiram's, we believe in preserving traditions and spreading joy through our delightful treats. With the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, we aim to celebrate the essence of Raksha Bandhan and make this festival even more memorable for our customers. “Gifting by Haldiram's”, especially curated gift boxes for special occasions, adds a touch of thoughtfulness to the festivities, allowing our customers to express their love and appreciation in a truly heartwarming manner."