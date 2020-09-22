Haldiram’s puts our love for sharing sweets in focus with two new ads

Aalap Desai, National Creative Director, mcgarrybowen India told us: Right now, all of our lives are severely affected by the pandemic. We are stressed, and there is work pressure every day. We are looking for things to remind us that things are normal and will get normal as days pass. For me, Haldiram not showing people in masks and face shields subtly tells me that when the festive season starts, things will be closer to normal. It might just end up being false, but I like the positive impact of normalization it had on me when I watched the films.