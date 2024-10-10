Haldirams says 'Mithai Kha, Aur Happy Shappy Ho Jaa' in new TVC

Haldiram’s, a sweets and snacks company, has unveiled its newest TVC campaign #Mithaihottohbashaldirams - “Haldiram’s mithai khao aur happy shappy ho jao”, showcasing its gifting range of mithai ahead of the festive season.The gifting range, includes the products like the Imperial Joy Box, Royal Heritage Box, Kaju Katli, Motichoor Ladoo, Gulab Jamun, and Rasgulla, among others.

Advertisment

The campaign focuses on the fact, “You don't need to wait for happy moments to consume mithai, one can also eat mithai and be happy.” This belief is captured in the TVC featuring a song. The campaign will run across multiple platforms, including television, print, hoardings, and digital media.

Speaking about the all-new campaign, Divya Batra, head of marketing, said, “We aim to showcase mithai as more than just a treat for special occasions. With this campaign, we want to highlight that mithai can bring daily joy, spreading smiles and happiness effortlessly. Also, our gifting range offers the perfect way for consumers to share this happiness with their loved ones every day. That’s why we say - Khushkhabri ka wait mat karo, Haldiram's mithai khao aur Happy Shappy ho jao. Mithai ho toh bas Haldiram’s!”