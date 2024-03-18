Haldiram's unveils 'Khulke Khilao Holi' campaign for Holi celebrations

As part of the Holi celebrations, Haldiram's has released a digital commercial that captures the essence of the festival. The short film follows a young boy's relentless pursuit of his fondness for a girl amidst the colourful chaos of Holi. Dodging playful relatives and neighbours, he shares Haldiram's Thandai, Gujiya and snacks with everyone he encounters, saving the last one for his beloved. Ultimately, he gets smeared by colour for season’s first by the girl. The film concludes with the tagline Khulke Khilao Holi, inviting everyone to immerse themselves fully in the joy of Holi.