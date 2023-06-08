Halidram's new campaign focuses on Ready to Eat category

As part of the campaign, Haldiram's aims to provide Indians with a healthy range of RTE food options, including Dal Makhani, and Rajma & Rice.
Haldiram's launched its new campaign - Haldiram's Pack Kiya Kya? (Did you pack Haldiram's), which urges consumers to carry their favorite Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food packets from Haldiram's to enjoy a home-away-from-home experience during their trips.
As part of the campaign, Haldiram's aims to provide Indians with a healthy range of RTE food options, including popular curries like Dal Makhani, delightful combos like Rajma & Rice, and convenient instant cups like Poha and Upma, among others. These delectable offerings can be packed offline from the nearest GT/MT stores in Delhi NCR, ordered online from leading E-commerce platforms such as Bigbasket, Zepto, Blinkit, or purchased directly from nearby Haldiram outlets.
Divya Batra, head of marketing at Haldiram's spoke about the launch of the “Haldiram's Pack Kiya Kya?" campaign, saying, "Haldiram's is an integral part of every household, serving as a staple brand for dry snacks and instant foods. Understanding the emotional connection that the Indian masses share with Haldiram's on every occasion, we wanted to ensure that they never miss out on our astounding flavors, even when they are away from home. That's why we encourage them to carry their favorite RTE foods from Haldiram's by simply asking them, 'Haldiram's Pack Kiya Kya?'"