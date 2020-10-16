Halls have opened, but in-cinema advertising is still some time away

"Big movies should attract audiences," says Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, echoing Bhasin. Sakhuja adds, "Currently, the focus is on increasing the confidence of audiences and advertisers."

Normally, the rate varies from Rs 30,000 a week for a normal release to Rs 1.5 lakh for a 10-second slot during a blockbuster. Even if the advertisers return with campaigns to promote their brands during a movie, will they be willing to pay the rates they did in pre-COVID times?