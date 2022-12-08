Hamdard encourages women to glow with confidence in its latest campaign

The campaign is conceptualized by Dentsu, and showcases young bold women who are glowing in confidence and aren’t afraid to make life and career choices.
Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) a progressive, research-based health and wellness organization, unveils a new campaign for one of the most popular products; Roghan Badam Shirin.
The campaign highlights the strength and goodness of 100% sweet almond oil which brings out the best in a woman and let her glow with confidence.
The campaign message goes beyond physical beauty to address overall well-being and personifies a nuanced perspective of self-confidence in one’s own skin and body. The soon to be released film highlighting memory power through the consumption of Roghan Badam Shirin should attract the attention of mothers with young children.
Hamdard with its new campaign encourages women to feel confident in their own skin and believe in self-love.
Through the new campaign, Hamdard aims to reach out to young consumers who want to have healthy and clear skin and are conscious of 100% pure and natural ingredients while selecting their beauty products.
“Our aim through this campaign is to make every woman love the skin they are in. We wanted to create a world where beauty is the source of confidence and not anxiety. Roghan Badam Shirin is that magical oil that can work on dry skin, and act like a hydrating agent, the vitamin-E-rich almond oil acts like a moisturizing oil, Its anti-inflammatory properties help in tightening the skin by penetrating at the deeper levels. Almonds are also considered brain food. Hence when had with milk, it helps in boosting children’s memory and relieves constipation. Our memory film will be launched next week highlighting the product benefit ” Said, Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard Laboratories.
“Roghan Badam Shirin stands for purity. It is one of our very trusted products. It is a multipurpose product. We also have Roghan Badam Shirin in the capsule format, for ease of consumption. It is primarily for people on the go. Hamdard always aims to establish the promise of care in every product . Our new campaign embodies our purpose of care and love for the body and mind. Our products are today available across ecom platforms besides the retail outlets” said, Abdul Majeed, chairman & managing trustee, Hamdard Laboratories.