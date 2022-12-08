Hamdard encourages women to glow with confidence in its latest campaign

“Our aim through this campaign is to make every woman love the skin they are in. We wanted to create a world where beauty is the source of confidence and not anxiety. Roghan Badam Shirin is that magical oil that can work on dry skin, and act like a hydrating agent, the vitamin-E-rich almond oil acts like a moisturizing oil, Its anti-inflammatory properties help in tightening the skin by penetrating at the deeper levels. Almonds are also considered brain food. Hence when had with milk, it helps in boosting children’s memory and relieves constipation. Our memory film will be launched next week highlighting the product benefit ” Said, Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard Laboratories.