Hamdard Foods taps Aditi Rao Hydari as face of “No Compromise” honey campaign

Hamdard Foods India, announced the appointment of actress Aditi Rao Hydari as the new face for Hamdard Honey. “The No Compromise Honey” campaign featuring Aditi Rao Hydari is rolled out across media. The campaign highlights the importance of quality and purity while choosing Honey.
The TVC for “No Compromise” campaign highlights the product's purity and versatility.
Commenting on her association with Hamdard Foods, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I am honoured to be a part of the Hamdard family. Hamdard Honey has been a staple in my home, known for its unparalleled quality and purity. I am thrilled to represent a brand that resonates with my values and commitment to a natural and healthy lifestyle. Today, it is important that we focus on overall health. Hamdard Honey has always stood for quality and purity and has constantly nudged us to adopt Honey in our daily diet, be it by way of having Honey with green tea every morning; as an additive in food and our breakfast; or as a replacement for sugar. Hamdard Honey assures us of high quality, and the purity of Honey."
Hamid Ahmed, CEO of Hamdard Foods India, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Aditi Rao Hydari to the Hamdard family. Her association with our brand is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Aditi's commitment to health and wellness aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering pure, natural products to our consumers. We believe her influence among youth will help us reach new heights and inspire more people to embrace the goodness of Hamdard Honey in their lives.”